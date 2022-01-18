Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST
(WFIE) - Crews are battling a house fire in Warrick County. Several departments are out on Main Street in Elberfeld right now. Officials ask you to avoid that area while they work.

It’s back to school for Dawson Springs students this morning. It’s the first time for those children after the deadly tornado blew through in December.

New this morning from Daviess County. A man was arrested after a nearly three-hour armed standoff with law enforcement.

Today in Washington, the Senate starts debate on two bills as passionate calls for national voter rights continue.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

