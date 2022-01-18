Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

TSA seized record number of guns at airports in 2021

The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.
The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.(Source: TSA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The TSA has set a record for the number of firearms discovered at U.S. airports last year.

The TSA said it seized more than 5,900 guns at security checks in 2021, 1,500 more than the previous record set in 2019.

Most of those firearms, 86%, were loaded, the TSA said.

It was an expensive mistake for passengers who did not declare and properly pack their firearms.

They could face anywhere from a $3,000 to $10,000 in fines, even more for a repeat offense.

2021 was a record year for firearms seizures at airports, the TSA said.
2021 was a record year for firearms seizures at airports, the TSA said.(Source: TSA/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Goebel
Police: Woman hurt in crash caused by drunk driver
Jeremiah Meriwether
Affidavit: Man shoots gun in the air ‘for his dead homies’
Beth Sweeney
Beth Sweeney named Red Cross Executive Director for SW Ind. Chapter
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning
Evansville Police investigate stabbing
Evansville Police investigate stabbing

Latest News

A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms
Dogs
Another state bans chaining dogs without ‘adequate shelter’
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest...
Report: Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hannah Roemhild...
Opera singer who sped through Mar-a-Lago checkpoint found not guilty by reason of insanity