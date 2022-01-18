Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Students in Dawson Springs head back to school for 1st time since deadly tornado

By Jessica Costello
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s back to school for students in Dawson Springs Tuesday.

The Dawson Springs Independent School System will begin welcoming students back by 8 a.m.

School officials say as of now, because of how close students will be in their schools, they’re going back to their masking protocols.

This is a big week for these students and faculty as it’s the first day back since that deadly tornado devastated homes in Dawson Springs.

School System officials say they’re working with families who have been displaced with transportation methods.

Those transportation routes have also been posted on their Facebook page.

Officials are asking parents and families to be patient with them as there may be some delays.

Those delays could happen if they run into work cleanup crews while trying to pick up students.

They’re asking to have students ready and outside watching for buses.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Goebel
Police: Woman hurt in crash caused by drunk driver
Jeremiah Meriwether
Affidavit: Man shoots gun in the air ‘for his dead homies’
Beth Sweeney
Beth Sweeney named Red Cross Executive Director for SW Ind. Chapter
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning
Evansville Police investigate stabbing
Evansville Police investigate stabbing

Latest News

Juvenile arrested after shooting in Daviess Co.
Man arrested after standoff with law enforcement in Daviess Co.
Otters seeking host families for 2022 season
Several school districts going virtual due to COVID-19