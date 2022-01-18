Students in Dawson Springs head back to school for 1st time since deadly tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s back to school for students in Dawson Springs Tuesday.

The Dawson Springs Independent School System will begin welcoming students back by 8 a.m.

School officials say as of now, because of how close students will be in their schools, they’re going back to their masking protocols.

This is a big week for these students and faculty as it’s the first day back since that deadly tornado devastated homes in Dawson Springs.

School System officials say they’re working with families who have been displaced with transportation methods.

Those transportation routes have also been posted on their Facebook page.

Officials are asking parents and families to be patient with them as there may be some delays.

Those delays could happen if they run into work cleanup crews while trying to pick up students.

They’re asking to have students ready and outside watching for buses.

