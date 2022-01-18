Sew and Serve Southwest Indiana receives gold award from American Red Cross

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local nonprofit, Sew and Serve Southwest Indiana, has received a Gold Presidential award from the American Red Cross.

Christin Pelsor accepted the award on behalf of her group, Sew and Serve of Southwest Indiana.

The award is for what the group has been doing since the beginning of the pandemic, making cloth masks.

The group started in Indianapolis, and Pelsor saw a need for it here in Evansville.

“I thought, that’s really organized, that’s really good,” said Pelsor. “I know Indy is a lot bigger but I thought we could have a smaller version of it here in Evansville.”

So, Pelsor reached out to the group in Indianapolis and asked if she could keep it going here in Southwest Indiana.

“I just figured, I can do this, yeah, I think I could do it,” said Pelsor. “I could at least get people together, and come up with bins on porches, and take in the donations, and figure it out.”

Now, we’re two years into this pandemic, and her group has put in over 500 hours to make nearly 30,000 masks so far.

Those hours have earned them this Gold Volunteer Service Award.

“Putting that all together thinking about that has been really humbling,” said Pelsor. “I know how much time I’ve spent coordinating, but thinking about just the physical labor involved in just sewing all of them.”

In an uncertain time, the group found strength in each other by sewing masks for their community.

“I think it helped us to come together as a group, as a community, and it helped us all cope, really, with the isolation and helplessness,” said Pelsor. “It was helpful to just get up and sew.”

Pelsor accepted the award on behalf of the group, but if you ask her, she says the credit doesn’t just belong to her, but to all the women who have made it happen.

“There’s a lot of people that deserve accolades for what they’ve done, and everybody just gave what they could,” said Pelsor. “I just want to make sure they feel that this award is theirs too, for sure.”

The group will be receiving a letter and a pin from the office of the President as a reminder of the hard work they did.

