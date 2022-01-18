Birthday Club
Several school districts going virtual due to COVID-19

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Several school districts are learning virtually Tuesday in the Tri-State like Pike County Schools in Indiana and Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky.

Officials say the decision is based on the rate of COVID-19 in the community.

All Daviess County students should log on to the school’s website and complete assignments.

Officials say these DCPS at home days do not need to be made up. The superintendent says coronavirus testing clinics will be held Tuesday.

Hopkins County students are also learning virtually Tuesday.

A post on the district’s Facebook page says staff shortages are making it impossible to have in-person learning.

Union County Schools are also extending the holiday weekend because of a staffing shortage brought about by COVID-19.

A post on the school’s Facebook page says students will have NTI days both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The plan right now is for them to then return to in-person learning on Thursday.

They hope that five-day weekend gives staff some time to recover.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

