Senior Community Center closed due to COVID

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County has closed all events, activities and group meals this week.

That’s due to COVID affecting their staff.

Officials say they plan to reopen on Monday, January 24.

They say Meals on Wheels delivery is on hold Tuesday and Wednesday. They hope to resume those deliveries on Thursday.

