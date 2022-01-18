Revitalization in Owensboro named ‘Riverview’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update to a story we first brought you last February.

A beautification effort in Owensboro now has an official name.

The “Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization” project area has been officially renamed “Riverview”.

You might remember, the city sent out surveys asking for feedback on a name that would give the development a “personal feel”.

Community Development Director Abby Shelton tells us, despite pandemic related setbacks, efforts to beautify the area are running smoothly.

“All of the programs are off and running. We’ve exceeded our expectations with the exterior rehab applications. We’re still taking applications for that program. It’s just going to be pushed out a little bit more, but we’ll get to everyone on that list. It is a little bit of a process, but it’s one of the better investments,” said Shelton.

Shelton added that private investment has reached $2.3 million, and they are looking to spur even more as efforts continue.

