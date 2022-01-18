Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Revitalization in Owensboro named ‘Riverview’

By Declan Loftus
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update to a story we first brought you last February.

A beautification effort in Owensboro now has an official name.

The “Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization” project area has been officially renamed “Riverview”.

You might remember, the city sent out surveys asking for feedback on a name that would give the development a “personal feel”.

Community Development Director Abby Shelton tells us, despite pandemic related setbacks, efforts to beautify the area are running smoothly.

“All of the programs are off and running. We’ve exceeded our expectations with the exterior rehab applications. We’re still taking applications for that program. It’s just going to be pushed out a little bit more, but we’ll get to everyone on that list. It is a little bit of a process, but it’s one of the better investments,” said Shelton.

Shelton added that private investment has reached $2.3 million, and they are looking to spur even more as efforts continue.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Goebel
Police: Woman hurt in crash caused by drunk driver
Jeremiah Meriwether
Affidavit: Man shoots gun in the air ‘for his dead homies’
Beth Sweeney
Beth Sweeney named Red Cross Executive Director for SW Ind. Chapter
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning
Evansville Police investigate stabbing
Evansville Police investigate stabbing

Latest News

YMCA officials breaking ground
Ground broken for new youth center at south side Evansville YMCA
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 558 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Madisonville Police say burglary victims turned on suspects
Madisonville Police say burglary victims turned on suspects
Redevelopment project named 'Riverview'
Redevelopment project named 'Riverview'