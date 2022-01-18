Birthday Club
Otters seeking host families for 2022 season

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It certainly isn’t baseball weather right now, but the Otters will be rolling into Bosse Field before we know it.

Then, they’ll need places to stay.

The Otters are seeking host families for the 2022 season, households interested in providing a home to players during the Frontier League Season.

A few things to note - players need their own bedroom, but multiple players can share a bedroom.

Homes are also needed for a two-week Spring Training period from April 27 through May 12.

Families interested in serving as a host for the 2022 season will need to fill out a survey.

You can find that here.

