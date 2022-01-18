Officials to hold ceremony for Vanderburgh Co. Cyber Crime Task Force
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the United States Secret Service Indianapolis Field Office will have a ceremony for employees of the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crime Task Force.
Officials say the presentation is in reference to a mult-state theft investigation.
In late May of 2021, officials say the Evansville Police Department stopped a vehicle following an alarm at Bud’s Harley Davidson on Morgan Avenue.
Six people were arrested after a police K9 tracked to a nearby vehicle.
The presentation ceremony and an update on the investigation are happening Tuesday morning at the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.
