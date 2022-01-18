Birthday Club
Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for $68.7 billion to gain access to blockbuster games including Call of Duty and Candy Crush. The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide it building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - Microsoft is buying the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, gaining access to blockbuster games like “Call of Duty: and “Candy Crush.”

The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.

The announcement Tuesday arrives with Activision still in turmoil over allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will retain his role, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth.

