Man arrested after standoff with law enforcement in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man was booked into jail overnight after an armed standoff with law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at a home on Jones Road around 3 Monday afternoon.

Deputies say they tried to talk to 56-year-old Timothy Spellman, who they say was drunk and armed with guns.

Officials say he fired a shot at the back door and then barricaded himself inside for about three hours.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers eventually got inside.

However, they say Spellman fought them and even tried to break out of a cruiser window.

Deputies say Spellman was wanted out of Georgia.

He’s now also facing a list of charges in Daviess County like resisting arrest and terroristic threatening.

