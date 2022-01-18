Madisonville Police say burglary victims turned on suspects

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a burglary suspect had to be flown to the hospital after her victims stabbed her.

Officers say they were called just after 3 p.m. Sunday to the home at 54 S. Harrig.

They say they believe Ebony and Jacqueline Triplett came into the home, and Jacqueline began firing an AR-15 rifle at three victims.

Officers say one of the victims grabbed the barrel of the gun a two of the victims stabbed Jacqueline Triplett several times.

Police say Ebony Triplett ran from the home before officers arrived.

They say Jacqueline Triplett was flown to the hospital, and is now listed as stable.

Police say one of the victims was treated for minor burns and cuts.

They say Ebony Triplett is considered a person of interest, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.