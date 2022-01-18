Juvenile arrested after shooting in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile is accused of shooting at two people in Daviess County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 3 Monday afternoon outside a home on Highway 144.

Deputies say two people got out of a truck and one of them pointed a gun at the two people standing near the house.

Officials say the gun fired while they were arguing and everyone ran.

Deputies found the male juvenile in the truck.

He was taken to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

