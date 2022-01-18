IU grants $8.75M to Ivy Tech for nursing program expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana University Health granted $8.75 million dollars to Ivy Tech Community College to expand its nursing program.

Ivy Tech will use the money to pay faculty and recruit staff, buy equipment, and fund support services for students.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports Ivy Tech offers nursing programs at 18 of its 19 campuses and plans to start a program at the remaining campus in Hamilton County next year.

