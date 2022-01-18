Birthday Club
IU grants $8.75M to Ivy Tech for nursing program expansion

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana University Health granted $8.75 million dollars to Ivy Tech Community College to expand its nursing program.

Ivy Tech will use the money to pay faculty and recruit staff, buy equipment, and fund support services for students.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports Ivy Tech offers nursing programs at 18 of its 19 campuses and plans to start a program at the remaining campus in Hamilton County next year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

