Ind. reports 558 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 12,126 new COVID-19 cases and 77 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,474,289 cases and 19,643 deaths.

The state map shows 558 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 202 new cases in Warrick County, 173 new cases in Dubois County, 66 new cases in Perry County, 61 new cases in Posey County, 109 new cases in Gibson County, 39 new cases in Spencer County, and 24 new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 46,765 cases, 523 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 10,954 cases, 152 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 16,259 cases, 212 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 3,687 cases, 55 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 5,351 cases, 46 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 9,236 cases, 125 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 4,418 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,113 cases, 45 deaths

