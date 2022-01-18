Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 2.

Amari Robinson-Wales: Robinson-Wales netted 23 points and pulled down 9 boards in the Red Devils 73-60 win over rival Owensboro Catholic, Friday night.

Jenna Dant: Dant notches 17 points and 8 rebounds as the E-Gals take down Daviess County 50 to 44.

Matt Bunnell: Bunnell with a huge 27-point performance against Vincennes Lincoln. Bunnell set a new North record for most 3′s made in a game.

Jordan Coon: Coon notched 22 points - including 6 three-pointers, to lead the Lady Knights to a 4-point win over Memorial.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.