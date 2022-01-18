Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 2

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 2.

Amari Robinson-Wales: Robinson-Wales netted 23 points and pulled down 9 boards in the Red Devils 73-60 win over rival Owensboro Catholic, Friday night.

Jenna Dant: Dant notches 17 points and 8 rebounds as the E-Gals take down Daviess County 50 to 44.

Matt Bunnell: Bunnell with a huge 27-point performance against Vincennes Lincoln. Bunnell set a new North record for most 3′s made in a game.

Jordan Coon: Coon notched 22 points - including 6 three-pointers, to lead the Lady Knights to a 4-point win over Memorial.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Goebel
Police: Woman hurt in crash caused by drunk driver
Jeremiah Meriwether
Affidavit: Man shoots gun in the air ‘for his dead homies’
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people for numerous drug charges early...
Search warrant leads to drug bust in Daviess Co.
Braydon Irwin.
5-year-old boy laid to rest in Tell City
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning

Latest News

Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 2
Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 2
Highlights from the high school wrestling triangular match between Reitz, Castle and Central on...
H.S. Wrestling Highlights: Reitz, Castle and Central
Linton-Stockton (11-6) vs. Memorial (13-4) girls basketball highlights.
Girls H.S. Basketball Highlights: Linton-Stockton vs. Memorial
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: McCracken Co. vs. Central
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: McCracken Co. vs. Central