Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Ground broken for new youth center at south side Evansville YMCA

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA on South Garvin Street, in the Glenwood neighborhood, broke ground in celebration of work finally beginning on their $600,000 youth center project.

Officials from the YMCA Board of Directors, CenterPoint Energy, and various community members gathered to discuss additions for the youth center moving forward. Those include a community kitchen, a community room, and a STEM lab.

“It’s important to invest in this community because communities like these are the most deserving,” said Johnathan Pope, President of the YMCA of Southwest Indiana, “and we tend to not see those investments made in underserved communities.”

Different representatives from the YMCA and CenterPoint Energy took to the podium before the groundbreaking ceremony to give thanks to those who have helped along the way, as well as praise all of the different pieces that had to fall into place in order for this project to get underway.

“Despite all that we’ve been through in the last couple of years, this initiative has not slowed down,” said Brian Hancock, a YMCA board member and former attendee of its youth programs.

Officials stated that they’re looking to cut the ribbon and unveil the finished project in five months.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Goebel
Police: Woman hurt in crash caused by drunk driver
Jeremiah Meriwether
Affidavit: Man shoots gun in the air ‘for his dead homies’
Beth Sweeney
Beth Sweeney named Red Cross Executive Director for SW Ind. Chapter
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning
Evansville Police investigate stabbing
Evansville Police investigate stabbing

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 558 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Madisonville Police say burglary victims turned on suspects
Madisonville Police say burglary victims turned on suspects
YMCA breaks ground on youth center
YMCA breaks ground on youth center
Senior Center in Owensboro closed due to COVID surge