Ground broken for new youth center at south side Evansville YMCA

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA on South Garvin Street, in the Glenwood neighborhood, broke ground in celebration of work finally beginning on their $600,000 youth center project.

Officials from the YMCA Board of Directors, CenterPoint Energy, and various community members gathered to discuss additions for the youth center moving forward. Those include a community kitchen, a community room, and a STEM lab.

“It’s important to invest in this community because communities like these are the most deserving,” said Johnathan Pope, President of the YMCA of Southwest Indiana, “and we tend to not see those investments made in underserved communities.”

Different representatives from the YMCA and CenterPoint Energy took to the podium before the groundbreaking ceremony to give thanks to those who have helped along the way, as well as praise all of the different pieces that had to fall into place in order for this project to get underway.

“Despite all that we’ve been through in the last couple of years, this initiative has not slowed down,” said Brian Hancock, a YMCA board member and former attendee of its youth programs.

Officials stated that they’re looking to cut the ribbon and unveil the finished project in five months.

