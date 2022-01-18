Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear to give COVID-19 update

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear will provide an update Tuesday afternoon.

He’s set to discuss the coronavirus in the state, including the omicron variant and vaccination statistics.

Beshear will also update Kentuckians on the state’s response to December’s tornadoes and the recent winter storms across the Commonwealth.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 3:30 Central Time.

