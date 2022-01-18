Gov. Beshear to give COVID-19 update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear will provide an update Tuesday afternoon.

He’s set to discuss the coronavirus in the state, including the omicron variant and vaccination statistics.

Beshear will also update Kentuckians on the state’s response to December’s tornadoes and the recent winter storms across the Commonwealth.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 3:30 Central Time.

