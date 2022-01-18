Birthday Club
Crews battle house fire in Elberfeld

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a house fire on Main Street in Elberfeld early Tuesday morning.

Officials tell us the house was fully engulfed when they got to the fire.

They say no one was inside the home and no one lives there.

Officials say it was burning for a long time before they even got there.

Someone driving by reported the fire.

Just after 5 a.m., firefighters were able to make entry to the house.

Officials say they were waiting to get the fire out enough to be able to get inside and to see what the next steps are.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

