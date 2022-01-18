Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brighter and warmer as winds crank up from the south elevating temps into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny and breezy with winds gusting 20 to 25 miles an hour.

Wednesday, a sharp cold front will sweep in Arctic air snapping temperatures. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s but drop to near freezing by late afternoon. Rain may mix with snow during the afternoon. Snow accumulation 1/2-inch or less. Wednesday night, scattered snow showers early then bitter cold as low temperatures drop into the teens.

Thursday, bitter cold as wind chills drop to near zero during the morning. Mostly sunny and cold as high temps only reach the lower 20s. Wind-chills in the single digits through the day.

