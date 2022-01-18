On alert for wintry mix Wednesday, bitter cold chills Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and breezy for Tuesday as temperatures rose into the upper 40s. Another shot of wintry weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will drop to around 40 Wednesday morning as rain moves into the region. Once the winds shift to the northwest, rain will mix with and change over to light snow by Wednesday afternoon and evening. We are expecting minor accumulations of an inch or less with some spots picking up more. We’re on Alert for slick driving conditions for the Wednesday afternoon commute through early Thursday morning. Thursday morning’s low will drop into the teens. Wind chills will likely bottom out near zero. The high on Thursday only gets up to 26. Friday and Saturday will be dry with highs in the lower 30s. We will have another chance of rain or snow Sunday-Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.