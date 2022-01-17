UE celebrates MLK Day on campus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday, the University of Evansville held its annual Martin Luther King Day celebrations on campus.

The event took place inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse where many UE officials spoke on the legacy of Dr. King.

Dr. Robert Shelby, the university’s chief diversity officer, reflected on what he thinks the civil rights leader would be saying today.

“We’re not finished,” Dr. Shelby said. “Sometimes, I think he may be a little sad on some things because it’s like, ‘We haven’t made more progress?’ But that’s the human existence. That’s the human condition. So, we still have work to do, and I think that he would’ve still been in the fight if he were with us today.”

The traditional symbolic march was not held this year due to the icy conditions outside.

