Tri-State communities set for day of celebration to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the celebrations of his life have already begun across the Tri-State.

The Owensboro Chapter of the NAACP held a service of remembrance at First Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon. Those who attended the service included several city and county officials, such as Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and former Sheriff Keith Cain.

Speakers at the event remarked on Dr. King’s life and legacy, highlighting his accomplishments as a pastor and an activist. Many pastors from throughout western Kentucky spoke during the service, and one theme was emphasized in their remarks - where do we go from here?

“It’s going to take all of us to make sure that everyone has a right,” Rev. Larry D. Lewis with Zion Baptist Church said. “The right to vote, the right to live together in harmony and peace, the right to be sheltered, the right to not be hungry. The right to have access to all the things normal people have access to.”

Others around the Tri-State are also planning to celebrate King’s legacy on Monday.

The University of Evansville will host a celebration on its campus beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The theme this year is “unrelenting faith,” which highlights one of King’s famous quotes, “Faith is taking the first step even when you cannot see the whole staircase.”

To kick off the event, UE will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Click here for a full list of events.

The city of Henderson is set to host a day of celebration in honor of the holiday.

An hour-long event will be hosted by the Henderson-Henderson County Human Rights Commission, starting at noon.

The service is scheduled to take place at the First United Methodist Church in Henderson. Pam Reid with Convergent Nonprofit Solutions will be the keynote speaker.

Organizers are also planning to have special music for the event, performed by the Henderson County School of Fine Arts Choir.

