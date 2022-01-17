Birthday Club
Police: Woman hurt in crash caused by drunk driver

John Goebel
John Goebel(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a crash Sunday in Evansville.

They say it happened just after 4 p.m. at St. Joseph Avenue and Mesker Park Drive.

Police say the passenger in one of the cars was hurt and had to be extracted from the car by fire crews.

Officers say while speaking with the driver of a pickup involved in the crash, they could smell alcohol.

They say John Goebel had to lean on his truck to stabilize himself.

Police say he admitted he was at fault in the crash and didn’t see the other car.

They say he also admitted to drinking a few beers. Officers say Goebel was hard to understand because his speech was slurred.

Police say later at the hospital, he failed sobriety tests and had a BAC of .123.

Goebel was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

