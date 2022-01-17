Monday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow fell overnight causing an alert morning.

Today is Martin Luther King Junior Day, and the entire nation is pausing in remembrance of the Civil Rights icon.

A house fire is under investigation in Evansville. Officials say the blaze was put out in about 20 minutes.

Plus, a hostage situation at a Texas synagogue is now over.

Authorities identified the man who held four people hostage over the weekend.

Officials say he’s a British citizen

