Monday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow fell overnight causing an alert morning.
Today is Martin Luther King Junior Day, and the entire nation is pausing in remembrance of the Civil Rights icon.
A house fire is under investigation in Evansville. Officials say the blaze was put out in about 20 minutes.
Plus, a hostage situation at a Texas synagogue is now over.
Authorities identified the man who held four people hostage over the weekend.
Officials say he’s a British citizen
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.