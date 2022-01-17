Ind. reports 9,870 new Covid-19 cases; several Southern Ind. counties in red

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 9,870 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,462,456 cases and 19,566 deaths.

The state map shows 563 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 176 new cases in Warrick County, 65 new cases in Dubois County, 12 new cases in Perry County, 34 new cases in Posey County, 69 new cases in Gibson County, 22 new cases in Spencer County, and 14 new cases in Pike County.

The map shows all of our area counties are in red.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Hoosiers aged 12 to 15 who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago are now eligible to receive a booster dose following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 46,217 cases, 523 deaths

Dubois Co. - 10,782 cases, 152 deaths

Warrick Co. - 16,060 cases, 212 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,621 cases, 55 deaths

Posey Co. - 5,291 cases, 46 deaths

Gibson Co. - 9,131 cases, 125 deaths

Spencer Co. - 4,381 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,089 cases, 45 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.