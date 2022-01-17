Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Ind. reports 9,870 new Covid-19 cases; several Southern Ind. counties in red

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 9,870 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,462,456 cases and 19,566 deaths.

The state map shows 563 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 176 new cases in Warrick County, 65 new cases in Dubois County, 12 new cases in Perry County, 34 new cases in Posey County, 69 new cases in Gibson County, 22 new cases in Spencer County, and 14 new cases in Pike County.

The map shows all of our area counties are in red.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Hoosiers aged 12 to 15 who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago are now eligible to receive a booster dose following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 46,217 cases, 523 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 10,782 cases, 152 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 16,060 cases, 212 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 3,621 cases, 55 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 5,291 cases, 46 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 9,131 cases, 125 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 4,381 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,089 cases, 45 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people for numerous drug charges early...
Search warrant leads to drug bust in Daviess Co.
Jeremiah Meriwether
Affidavit: Man shoots gun in the air ‘for his dead homies’
John Goebel
Police: Woman hurt in crash caused by drunk driver
Braydon Irwin.
5-year-old boy laid to rest in Tell City
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning

Latest News

Betty White documentary released
Betty White documentary released
Affidavit: Man shoots gun in the air ‘for his dead homies’
Affidavit: Man shoots gun in the air ‘for his dead homies’
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning
Cigarette blamed for Evansville porch fire
Cigarette blamed for Evansville porch fire