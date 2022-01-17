Birthday Club
Henderson Police: Drunk driver fled from officers

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was booked into Henderson County Jail, accused of trying to get away from police.

Officers say they tried to pull over 30-year-old Roger Ivy on South Ingram around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say he took off, but they got his license plate before he left.

They say they were able to track him down at home.

He’s facing charges of DUI and evading police.

Roger Ivy
Roger Ivy

