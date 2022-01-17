Birthday Club
Evansville area NAACP leader reflects on MLK day

By Jessica Costello
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the entire nation pauses in remembrance of the Civil Rights icon, including those right here at home.

[Tri-State communities set for day of celebration to honor Martin Luther King Jr.]

Did you know it took nearly 32 years of fighting for the day to become a federal holiday?

It was in 1993 that MLK Day was celebrated in some form in all 50 states.

Now, the President of the NAACP of our local chapter, Revered Gerald Arnold, says progress has been made since then, but now isn’t the time to stop.

”This needs to continue through out the year. It should not just be a one day event annually. We should be acknowledging and fighting and making sure that we keep the dream alive, every day,” said Rev. Arnold.

Rev. Arnold says the local chapter of the NAACP will continue to fight to keep the dream alive and hopes for more positive change in the future.

