DCPS using virtual learning due to COVID surge

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools are out Monday in remembrance of Martin Luther King.

However, Superintendent Matt Robbins says students will be learning virtual Tuesday.

Officials say the decision is based on the rate of COVID-19 in the community.

All students should log on to the school’s website and complete assignments.

Click here for that.

Officials say these DCPS at home days do not need to be made up.

The superintendent says coronavirus testing clinics will be held tomorrow.

More information on those is expected later.

