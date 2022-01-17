Birthday Club
Dawson Springs hosts mental health event for tornado survivors

By Monica Watkins and Brady Williams
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - In Dawson Springs, an event focused on supporting the mental and emotional health of survivors of last month’s tornado is set to begin soon.

The event is being led by Warrior Families Ministries, a non-profit based out of North Carolina that focuses on crises and trauma.

Their team was in Kentucky before Christmas, and they say they’re back now because this is an important time for people dealing with the storms.

Now that the shock has worn off for many, they say Monday night’s talk will focus on moving forward.

The folks running it say they have training in crisis management and certification to be mental health coaches.

The gates open at 6 p.m.

Once Monday’s event is done, for the next two days they’re going to be hosting open counseling sessions for people who want to talk about what they’re dealing with.

They say all are welcome.

