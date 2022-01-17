Crews respond to Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was on scene of a house fire that broke out on Sunday evening.

Authorities say fire crews responded to the 3500 blocks of Kathleen Avenue slightly after 7 p.m.

EFD says nobody was inside the home when firefighters arrived.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes, according to officials.

Fire crews say there are no injuries to report, but the fire is still under investigation.

