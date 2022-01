EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home on S. Helfrich Street Monday.

It was called out shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Officials say nobody was hurt, and the fire was caused by an improperly disposed of cigarette.

Here at a house fire on S. Helfrich Street. Firefighters are on scene. pic.twitter.com/t26w9dHmHR — Mitchell Carter (@Mitch14News) January 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.