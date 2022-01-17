Birthday Club
Slick roads causing traffic issues

Crash causes morning traffic problems in Evansville
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Slide offs are causing some traffic problems in the Tri-State.

Some schools are closed or delayed. Click here for our closings list.

Jessica Costello came across a crash on Northbound 41, near I-69. That’s in Henderson across from Freedom Park.

She says it’s caused traffic to be at a standstill.

She says authorities in Indiana and Kentucky are reporting other slide offs.

Kentucky State Police say they had to temporarily shut down the eastbound access ramp of the US 60 bypass to I-165 because of ice.

[On Alert: Slick Spots]

Here is Jessica’s report from Sunrise Extra. Again the crash she mentions is on Highway 41.

