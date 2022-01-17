Slick roads causing traffic issues

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Slide offs are causing some traffic problems in the Tri-State.

Jessica Costello came across a crash on Northbound 41, near I-69. That’s in Henderson across from Freedom Park.

She says it’s caused traffic to be at a standstill.

NOW: DRIVE SAFE THIS MORNING



Here’s the accident on US-41 N, traffic headed towards Evansville is at a dead stop.



Try and avoid this area. Doesn’t look like traffic is moving at all. @KingofKSP tells me KSP is working multiple slide offs right now. @14News pic.twitter.com/VnbywmxHxP — Jessica Costello (@Jessica14News) January 17, 2022

She says authorities in Indiana and Kentucky are reporting other slide offs.

Kentucky State Police say they had to temporarily shut down the eastbound access ramp of the US 60 bypass to I-165 because of ice.

🚨DAVIESS Co🚨@kystatepolice troopers are temporarily shutting down the Eastbound access ramp (US 60 Bypass) to I-165 (southbound to Bowling Green) due to being ice covered.

Crews enroute pic.twitter.com/9PK5MHlvXp — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) January 17, 2022

[On Alert: Slick Spots]

Here is Jessica’s report from Sunrise Extra. Again the crash she mentions is on Highway 41.

