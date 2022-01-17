Birthday Club
Bullets hit Evansville house

(WAVE 3 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after a home was hit by gunfire.

It happened Sunday night in the 1300 block of S. Linwood Ave.

Police say a woman told them she was inside her home when she heard several gunshots.

Officers say two rounds hit the house.

They say nobody was hurt.

Officers checked the surrounding area, but didn’t find the shooter.

