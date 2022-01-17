Bullets hit Evansville house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after a home was hit by gunfire.

It happened Sunday night in the 1300 block of S. Linwood Ave.

Police say a woman told them she was inside her home when she heard several gunshots.

Officers say two rounds hit the house.

They say nobody was hurt.

Officers checked the surrounding area, but didn’t find the shooter.

