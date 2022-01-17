Betty White documentary released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new documentary released Monday - highlighting the life and legacy of actress Betty White, who would have been 100-years-old today.

The film “Betty White - A Celebration” started screening in theaters Monday.

It includes her final on camera interview just days before her death on New Year’s Eve.

It’s only being shown at the AMC location on Evansville’s West Side, the AMC in Vincennes, and the Malco theater in Owensboro.

