Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Beth Sweeney named Red Cross Executive Director for SW Ind. Chapter

Beth Sweeney
Beth Sweeney(Red Cross)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross has announce the appointment of Beth Sweeney to the role of Executive Director for the Southwest Indiana Chapter.

Beth comes to the American Red Cross after a 17-year career in television journalism, with 16 of those years at 14 News.

[14 News says goodbye to Beth Sweeney]

Beth volunteers with Ark Crisis Child Care Center in Evansville where she served as a board member for eight years. She has also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, building homes in several states including her home state of Kentucky. Beth also served for several years as the volunteer master of ceremonies for the American Red Cross Heroes Awards Dinner.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome a leader with Beth’s passion and commitment to service and community engagement,” said Chad Priest, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “With her connections and pulse on the area, we’re confident she will hit the ground running.”

Beth earned her BA in journalism from the University of Kentucky where she also served as an AmeriCorps ambassador. 

She lives in Evansville with her husband, son Oliver and daughter Caroline. Beth’s first day will be January 24.

She replaces Theo Boots, who announced she was leaving her post in October to pursue personal opportunities but will continue to support the Red Cross mission in a volunteer leadership capacity.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people for numerous drug charges early...
Search warrant leads to drug bust in Daviess Co.
The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado,...
Candle factory hit by Ky. tornado to close permanently
Former New York Yankees pitcher and Baseball Hall of Famer Goose Gossage signs autographs...
‘Night of Memories’ makes long-awaited return with all-star lineup of special guests
Man hurt following ATV crash in Henderson
Teen hurt in Henderson ATV crash
Braydon Irwin.
5-year-old boy laid to rest in Tell City

Latest News

Bullets hit Evansville house
Evansville Police investigate stabbing
John Goebel
Police: Woman hurt in crash caused by drunk driver
S. Helfrich fire
Crews called to Evansville house fire