Barrett waiting to sign with new team as MLB lockout halts free agency

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season potentially in jeopardy due to the owner lockout, one Tri-State player directly affected is Central graduate and World Series champion Aaron Barrett.

The right-handed relief pitcher is looking for a new team this season after he was granted free agency back in November. Barrett spent 12 years as a member of the Washington Nationals, including the 2019 team that beat the Houston Astros to win their first World Series title in franchise history.

Even though Barrett is now a free agent, the process of signing with another team is temporarily on hold due to the MLB lockout. No player deals can be finalized until the league and the MLBPA reach an agreement, so the Evansville native is playing the waiting game.

“We’ll see what happens, but with the current lockout situation, there’s a lot of crazy things in the game of baseball right now, but I have no doubt whatever the next chapter’s gonna be, it’s gonna work out,” Barrett said. “It’s just kind of a waiting game, and myself and a lot of other players included are kind of in the same boat, so we kind of just have to wait and see and hopefully we can get a deal done and go from there. I played in winter ball down in the [Dominican Republic]. I just finished up two weeks ago, so I’ve been playing, continue to play - just all you can do is continue to train and stay ready.”

Barrett has overcome tons of adversary in his career, battling back from Tommy John surgery in 2015 and a broken arm in 2016. He finally made his triumphant MLB return in 2019.

Spending the 2021 season in the minor leagues and last winter in the Dominican League, Barrett says his arm is feeling great right now.

