Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Barrett waiting to sign with new team as MLB lockout halts free agency

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season potentially in jeopardy due to the owner lockout, one Tri-State player directly affected is Central graduate and World Series champion Aaron Barrett.

[‘Night of Memories’ makes long-awaited return with all-star lineup of special guests]

The right-handed relief pitcher is looking for a new team this season after he was granted free agency back in November. Barrett spent 12 years as a member of the Washington Nationals, including the 2019 team that beat the Houston Astros to win their first World Series title in franchise history.

Even though Barrett is now a free agent, the process of signing with another team is temporarily on hold due to the MLB lockout. No player deals can be finalized until the league and the MLBPA reach an agreement, so the Evansville native is playing the waiting game.

“We’ll see what happens, but with the current lockout situation, there’s a lot of crazy things in the game of baseball right now, but I have no doubt whatever the next chapter’s gonna be, it’s gonna work out,” Barrett said. “It’s just kind of a waiting game, and myself and a lot of other players included are kind of in the same boat, so we kind of just have to wait and see and hopefully we can get a deal done and go from there. I played in winter ball down in the [Dominican Republic]. I just finished up two weeks ago, so I’ve been playing, continue to play - just all you can do is continue to train and stay ready.”

Barrett has overcome tons of adversary in his career, battling back from Tommy John surgery in 2015 and a broken arm in 2016. He finally made his triumphant MLB return in 2019.

Spending the 2021 season in the minor leagues and last winter in the Dominican League, Barrett says his arm is feeling great right now.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people for numerous drug charges early...
Search warrant leads to drug bust in Daviess Co.
Former New York Yankees pitcher and Baseball Hall of Famer Goose Gossage signs autographs...
‘Night of Memories’ makes long-awaited return with all-star lineup of special guests
The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado,...
Candle factory hit by Ky. tornado to close permanently
Man hurt following ATV crash in Henderson
Man hurt following ATV crash in Henderson
Braydon Irwin.
5-year-old boy laid to rest in Tell City

Latest News

Eickhoff ready for fresh start with Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022
Eickhoff ready for fresh start with Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022
Eickhoff ready for fresh start with Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022
Eickhoff ready for fresh start with Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022
Evansville Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts edged by Ice Bears in Knoxville
Photo: Indiana Hoosiers
IU women’s basketball win overtime thriller over rival Purdue