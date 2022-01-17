Birthday Club
On Alert: Slick Spots

By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on Alert for slick spots this morning along with 1/2-inch of snow as temps remain below freezing in the mid-20s. Snow will end early, but cloudy skies will be featured on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s, but the breezy conditions will continue through this afternoon.

Here’s a look at road conditions around 5 a.m. from the 14 First Alert Interceptor:

Tuesday, brighter and warmer as winds crank up from the south elevating temps into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies as winds gust 20-25 miles an hour during the afternoon.

A sharp cold front will sweep through Wednesday snapping temperatures and bringing a chance of rain though early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s Wednesday morning, but cascade to near freezing during the evening commute. Wednesday night, scattered snow early then bitter cold as low temperatures sink into the low teens.

