Alert Days for possible snow Wednesday, bitter cold Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As expected, our overnight snow totals were underwhelming, but there were still reports of several slick spots across the Tri-State this morning. We are on alert for possible wintry weather again Wednesday into Thursday.

Our temperatures only made it into the low to mid 30s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, the clouds will break up some as our temperatures fall just a few degrees into the mid 20s. Areas of patchy fog or frost may also develop late tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Our wind direction will shift as we head into Tuesday, and warmer air will blow in from the south at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. That will help our temperatures climb into the upper 40s to near 50° Tuesday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

That warm-up will not last long. A cold front will move through our region on Wednesday, bringing us showers and a big cooldown. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s Wednesday morning, but we will fall back through the 30s during the afternoon as colder air takes over.

Scattered rain showers are possible, especially in the south-southeast half of our region as that cold front moves through, and we may see a brief changeover to snow or rain/snow mix in the afternoon and evening as our temperatures drop. Minor snow accumulation may be possible, which is part of why I added an Alert Day for Wednesday.

Temperatures will bottom out in the mid teens by late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, and wind chills will dip into the single digits. That kind of cold is dangerous if you do not take the proper precautions, and any water left on the roads will likely freeze by Thursday morning, which is why the Alert Day continues into Thursday.

Temperatures will only make it into the mid 20s Thursday afternoon despite mostly sunny skies. We will fall back into the mid teens with single-digit wind chills possible again Thursday night into Friday morning.

We do have a slight warm-up as we head into the weekend with highs in the low 30s Friday and mid to upper 30s Saturday and Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds.

