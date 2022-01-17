5-year-old boy laid to rest in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral services were held this weekend for the 5-year-old boy who died last week in Meade County, Kentucky.

[PREVIOUS: Tell City woman arrested in connection to death of 5-yr-old in Meade Co., Ky.]

A viewer sent 14 News footage from Saturday’s visitation for Braydon Irwin. He was originally born in Tell City.

The family encouraged as many people as possible to come out in support as they remember Irwin

The video shows a long line of cars leaving the visitation on Saturday, including police, fire trucks and semis.

Police arrested the boy’s mother, 28-year-old Kayla Irwin of Tell City, and her boyfriend, 40-year-old Daniel Clemans, on Wednesday in Paynesville, Kentucky near Clemans’s home.

Both are charged with complicity to murder. Meade County Sheriff Phillip Wimpee says there could be more charges pending.

Irwin and Clemans each have a $250,000 cash bond and have an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, January 19.

