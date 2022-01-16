Thunderbolts Outshoot Havoc, but Fall 1-0

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite pouring 38 shots on goal, the Thunderbolts suffered a tough 1-0 loss in Huntsville on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, January 21st at 7:00pm CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

The Thunderbolts outshot the Havoc 12-8 and 13-9, respectively, in each of the first two periods, keeping Havoc goaltender Hunter Vorva more than busy. At the Evansville end, Brian Billett went almost shot-for-shot, stopping every shot and opportunity he faced through most of the contest. Huntsville gained some momentum halfway through the third period and managed to convert, as Sy Nutkevich scored the lone goal at 10:42, and the Thunderbolts were denied thereafter, losing 1-0. Brian Billett finished with 27 saves on 28 shots. The Thunderbolts next meet the Havoc on Friday, January 28th at Ford Center, face-off at 7:00pm CST.

