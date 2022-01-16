Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Thunderbolts Outshoot Havoc, but Fall 1-0

Evansville Thunderbolts
Evansville Thunderbolts(Thunderbolts)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite pouring 38 shots on goal, the Thunderbolts suffered a tough 1-0 loss in Huntsville on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, January 21st at 7:00pm CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

The Thunderbolts outshot the Havoc 12-8 and 13-9, respectively, in each of the first two periods, keeping Havoc goaltender Hunter Vorva more than busy. At the Evansville end, Brian Billett went almost shot-for-shot, stopping every shot and opportunity he faced through most of the contest. Huntsville gained some momentum halfway through the third period and managed to convert, as Sy Nutkevich scored the lone goal at 10:42, and the Thunderbolts were denied thereafter, losing 1-0. Brian Billett finished with 27 saves on 28 shots. The Thunderbolts next meet the Havoc on Friday, January 28th at Ford Center, face-off at 7:00pm CST.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regional hospitals to decrease visitation
Regional hospitals to decrease visitation
Alert Day WFIE
Minor snow accumulations possible Saturday
Man shot in Evansville hotel
Police searching for possible victim in Evansville hotel shooting
Satellite imagery captures the eruption of an underwater volcano near the Pacific nation of...
Tsunami threat recedes from huge Pacific volcanic eruption
Lil Tate's Cupcakes
Lil Tate’s Cupcakes hosts official grand opening

Latest News

..
Four Panthers score in Double Figures, as KWC Men win Big
...
Balanced Attack Lifts USI Lady Eagles to 10th Win
..
Ky. Wesleyan Women Storm Past Lake Erie
Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team...
Riggs Breaks Long Jump Mark, in Aces Track & Field Meet