Smith, West, Bring Home State Wrestling Championships

(KY3)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KOKOMO, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was a very special day, for a couple of Southwest Indiana wrestlers, from Pocket Athletic Conference Schools. Mount Vernon’s Hannah West and Heritage Hills’ MaKenize Smith were crowned Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state champions!

Both competed in the IHSGW state finals, held up at Kokomo High School, and both came up with top honors, in their respective weight classes.

West won her title, in the 170-pound weight class, while Smith won hers, at the 98-pound level. What’s even more impressive, is that both pinned their way through the entire state finals, taking down every opponent, by fall. Congrats to both Hannah West and Makenize Smith, on their state championship seasons.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

