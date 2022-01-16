Search warrant leads to drug bust in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people for numerous drug charges early Saturday morning.

Officials say deputies executed a search warrant on the 8200 block of Highway 1389 at around 4:30 a.m.

After investigating, the sheriff’s office says they discovered large amounts of methamphetamine, scales, plastic bags, as well as a large sum of money.

According to officials, deputies also found multiple glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue, synthetics drugs, a small amount of marijuana and a firearm.

The sheriff’s office says 50-year-old Gregory Thomas, 39-year-old Heather Coy, 40-year-old Michael Gorham and 52-year-old Beth Johnson were arrested for several charges, including trafficking in controlled substances.

All four are currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

