Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Search warrant leads to drug bust in Daviess Co.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people for numerous drug charges early...
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people for numerous drug charges early Saturday morning.(Gray News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people for numerous drug charges early Saturday morning.

Officials say deputies executed a search warrant on the 8200 block of Highway 1389 at around 4:30 a.m.

After investigating, the sheriff’s office says they discovered large amounts of methamphetamine, scales, plastic bags, as well as a large sum of money.

According to officials, deputies also found multiple glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue, synthetics drugs, a small amount of marijuana and a firearm.

The sheriff’s office says 50-year-old Gregory Thomas, 39-year-old Heather Coy, 40-year-old Michael Gorham and 52-year-old Beth Johnson were arrested for several charges, including trafficking in controlled substances.

All four are currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in Evansville hotel
Police searching for possible victim in Evansville hotel shooting
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Alert Day WFIE
Minor snow accumulations possible Saturday
Overturned semi on I-69 in northern Vanderburgh County.
Crews respond to overturned semi in Vanderburgh Co.
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Kentucky school district mourns loss of first-grade teacher to COVID-19

Latest News

Stars of Major League Baseball shined brightly on Evansville at the annual “Night Of Memories”...
‘Night of Memories’ makes long-awaited return to Tri-State area
If you have dreams of soaring through the clouds, X-Cell Aviation may be able to help. They...
New partnerships make it easier to learn to fly at Evansville flight school
Man shot in Evansville hotel
Police searching for possible victim in Evansville hotel shooting
Lil Tate's Cupcakes
Lil Tate’s Cupcakes hosts official grand opening