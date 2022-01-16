Riggs Breaks Long Jump Mark, in Aces Track & Field Meet

CHARLESTON, IL. (WFIE) - University of Evansville senior Trey Riggs (Ft. Branch, Ind./Gibson Southern) broke the school’s indoor long jump record Saturday, and the Purple Aces set nine different personal-best marks overall, as the UE track and field teams had a strong showing at the John Craft Invitational hosted by Eastern Illinois University.

Just over an hour into UE’s first indoor track meet of the season, Riggs soared to a school-record indoor mark of 6.66 meters in the long jump to place fifth in the event. He held the previous mark of 6.64 meters, set at Eastern Illinois last winter.

“Trey really helped set the tone early for us today, and overall, for our first meet of the year, I was really pleased with what I saw,” said UE track and field head coach Don Walters. “Today was a long day, but we really needed it, and I saw a lot of good things on both teams today.”

In a meet with no team scores, individual personal-best marks were the story of the day for UE, as Evansville set nine different PR marks including Riggs’ school record. Senior Andrew Schuler (Ferdinand, Ind./Forest Park) began the day by setting a PR mark of 13.93 meters in the weight throw – the day’s first event – to place sixth, behind teammate Mike Boots (Evansville, Ind./Mater Dei), who placed second in the event.

Riggs not only set the school record in the long jump, but also placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles, edging junior teammate Steven Burkhart, who ran a personal-best time of 8.62.

Sophomore Geordan Blades (Avon, Ind./Avon) and junior Giovanni Purser (Port Maria, Jamaica) finished third and sixth overall in the 60-meter dash in personal-best times of 7.02 and 7.12, respectively. Junior Jackson Maurer also set a personal-best indoor mark of 56.09 in the 400-meters for UE, while sophomore Luke Watts (Austin, Ind./Austin) turned in a personal-best time in the 800-meters. Meanwhile, on the women’s side, senior Sam Weldon (Ft. Wayne, Ind./Bishop Dwenger) turned in personal-best indoor marks in both the mile (5:36.96) and the 800-meters (2:28.69), as she finished second overall in the 800-meter race.

UE’s lone individual champion of the day was graduate student Anna Lowry (Taylorville, Ill./Taylorville), who won the 3,000-meter race in convincing fashion, beating the field by over 32 seconds just two hours after placing second in the mile race.

Evansville also received second-place finishes in the pole vault events on the men’s and women’s sides by seniors Joey Rucinski (Ft. Wayne, Ind./Concordia Lutheran) and McKenna Sapp (Bloomington, Ill./University HS).

“I was really impressed by both Joey and McKenna today,” said Walters. “We have not had much practice yet this year in the pole vault, but both Joey and McKenna did a great job today. Hopefully, that is a good sign going forward this year.”

UE will have a short week of practice this week, as Evansville will travel to Louisville, Kentucky on Friday to take part in the Bellarmine Open.

