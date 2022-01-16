New partnerships make it easier to learn to fly at Evansville flight school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those who have dreams of soaring through the clouds, X-Cell Aviation may be able to help. The flight training center located in Evansville has some new partnerships as well to make it even easier.

Whether in an old-fashioned World War II fighter, or something with a little more muscle, some people love to fly.

“Freedom, it’s all I can say, it’s freedom. I call it the last freedom we have,” Jason Fuller, owner and flight instructor at X-Cell Aviation said. “You go, you take off, that airspace up there, it’s yours.”

This is why for 21 years, X-Cell Aviation has been helping people in the Tri-State take flight.

“My graduation thing for people is if I’ll put my kid with you, then I’ve done my job,” Fuller said.

This teaching is now more accessible. X-Cell recently partnered with Jeff Air Services and Indiana Wesleyan University, meaning prospective students can use financial aid, scholarships and money from college savings accounts to pay for a degree in aviation.

These financial options are only available when paying for an accredited program, so this opens the door to more people looking for a degree, something they say is in high demand.

“Aviation career is booming right now. There’s no end in sight to the booming, to the continually increasing pay scale that goes in,” Fuller said. “The fact that there’s so many job openings, if you are a certified commercial pilot, you pretty much can write your own ticket on where you want to go.”

X-Cell officials say most universities take two to four years for an aviation degree, but this program only takes about one year, and students may have the option for work as a pilot all while finishing their degree. Potential students in the Tri-State are already taking notice.

“Now that there’s such a pilot shortage, and the shortage is getting even worse, I feel like it’s a much better opportunity easier to get my foot in the door so to speak, to be a pilot,” potential student Ray Phillips said.

For more information on these programs and what it could take for you to become a pilot, visit the X-Cell Aviation website, or the program page on Indiana Wesleyan University’s website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.