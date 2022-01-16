Man hurt following ATV crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials confirm a single ATV accident occurred in Henderson on Sunday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the crash happened at around 3 p.m.

Officials say one man flipped a four-wheeler on Burbank Road near Gray-Aldridge Road, temporarily trapping himself underneath the vehicle.

He was quickly freed, but officials say the man was injured.

The extent of those injuries is not yet known.

We will update this story once more information is available.

