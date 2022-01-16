Light snow showers possible overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While we have dodged most of the wintry weather this weekend, portions of western Kentucky may have seen a few snowflakes or some wintry mix late last night and early this morning, although I have not received any reports of accumulation.

As the low pressure system bringing snow and ice to areas south and east of the Tri-State today pushes off to the northeast, clouds and some spotty snow showers will wrap around on the backside of that system overnight. Portions of the Tri-State may pick up a dusting to a half-inch of snow tonight. We are not expecting any significant snow accumulation or widespread travel impacts, but a few slick spots will certainly be possible on untreated roadways.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s overnight, but a cold wind blowing in from the northwest at around 6 to 12 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph will make it feel like the mid to upper teens.

Any snow we do see tonight will taper off by around sunrise, but the clouds will hang around through much of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies, but the breezy conditions will continue, keeping our wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Our wind direction will shift as we head into Tuesday, and warmer air will flow in from the south. As a result, Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50° under mostly sunny skies.

That warm-up will not last long. A cold front will move through our region on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s Wednesday morning, but we will drop back through the 30s that afternoon and through the 20s that night, bottoming out in the low to mid teens by Thursday morning.

Scattered showers are also possible as that cold front pushes through on Wednesday, mainly in the southeast half of the Tri-State. It looks like this system will be mostly rain, but we may see a brief change over to snow or rain/snow mix as temperatures drop that afternoon and evening.

The end of the week will be partly to mostly sunny but cold with high temperatures in the mid 20s Thursday, upper 20s to low 30s Friday and low to mid 30s for the weekend. Low temperatures will dip into the teens with wind chills near or below zero Thursday and Friday morning.

