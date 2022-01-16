Dry, breezy and chilly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It still looks like the Tri-State is going to dodge the wintry weather this time around. The low pressure system that brought rain, ice and snow to much of the Midwest dove southeast through Missouri Saturday and is now making its way through the Deep South before turning back to the northeast and traveling along the Appalachian Mountains. Basically, this system will make a big U, and the Tri-State is caught in the middle, surrounded by wintry weather without getting any ourselves.

As this system pushes off to the northeast, it is possible we could get a few flurries or some very spotty freezing rain Sunday night, but most of us will stay dry through this weekend and into the first half of next week.

While our weather will most likely be dry for the next couple of days, it will also be breezy and seasonably chilly. Our temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s by Sunday morning, but our wind chills may dip into the mid-teens thanks to a cold breeze from the northeast blowing in at around 6 to 12 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, but a chilly breeze from the north may make it feel like the lower 30s.

Clouds will wrap around the backside of that low pressure system Sunday night as our temperatures fall back into the mid 20s with wind chills in the mid to upper teens.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will also be breezy and chilly. Monday will start out mostly cloudy, but we will get a little sun in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Our wind direction will change as we head into Tuesday, and warmer air will flow in from the south-southwest. That will push our temperatures into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. That will be the warmest day of the week.

A cold front will pass through our region Wednesday. That may bring us a few showers, especially in the southeast half of the Tri-State, but the bigger impact will be the drop in our temperatures.

Highs will be in the low to mid 40s Wednesday, but we will only make it into the upper 20s to around 30° Thursday and Friday with lows in the teens.

