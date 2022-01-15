Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Thunderbolts fall at home to Quad City

Evansville hits the road for games on Saturday and Sunday
Thunderbolts fall at home to Quad City
Thunderbolts fall at home to Quad City
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After falling behind early, the Thunderbolts kept pace with the Storm but failed to completely come back, losing 5-2 in a rough-and-tumble game at Ford Center on Friday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, January 21st at 7:00pm CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Tommy Stang and Filip Virgili gave Quad City an early 2-0 lead, their goals only 10 seconds apart at 4:52 and 5:02 respectively. Evansville responded with a power play goal by Cameron Cook at 14:39 from Matt MacKay and Tate Leeson to cut the lead to 2-1, as the Thunderbolts power play has now scored in 4 of their last 5 games. Early in the second period, Virgili scored a power play goal of his own to re-extend Quad City’s lead to 3-1. The highlight of the latter stages of the second period proved to be a victorious fight for Evansville’s Charles Barber over Quad City’s Richie Pinkowski. Zane Jones scored shorthanded at 3:46 of the third period, assisted by Austin Plevy to again cut the lead to 3-2, but the Storm responded only 18 seconds later, and added an empty net goal to defeat the Thunderbolts 5-2.

Jones and Cook scored one goal each, while Ryan Edquist finished with 24 saves on 28 shots. The Thunderbolts next meet the Storm on Saturday, January 22nd at Ford Center, face-off at 7:00pm CST.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in Evansville hotel
Man shot in Evansville hotel
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Overturned semi on I-69 in northern Vanderburgh County.
Crews respond to overturned semi in Vanderburgh Co.
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Kentucky school district mourns loss of first-grade teacher to COVID-19
Alert Day WFIE
Minor snow accumulations possible Saturday

Latest News

Bell County (10-5) vs. Hopkins County Central (10-2) girls basketball highlights.
Hoops Live Week 2: Bell Co. vs. Hopkins Co. Central girls basketball
Apollo (7-8) vs. Daviess County (10-4) girls basketball highlights.
Hoops Live Week 2: Apollo vs. Daviess Co. girls basketball
Owensboro Catholic (8-8) vs. Owensboro (11-4) boys basketball highlights.
Hoops Live Week 2: Owensboro Catholic vs. Owensboro
Springfield Southeast (12-5) vs. Bosse (7-3) boys basketball highlights.
Hoops Live Week 2: Springfield SE vs. Bosse
Vincennes Lincoln (0-11) vs. North (6-6) boys basketball highlights.
Hoops Live Week 2: Vincennes Lincoln vs. North