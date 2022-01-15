Regional hospitals to decrease visitation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Covid-19 numbers increase, regional hospitals will decrease visitation for hospitalized patients beginning next week.

Officials say this new policy will last until at least mid-February.

Officials say the decision to decrease visitation for hospitalized patients has been made due to the increase of COVID-19 infections and increasing hospitalizations in the region.

They say hospitalized adult patients will be able to see one adult visitor per day. All visitors must check-in when they arrive and screen for Covid-19 symptoms and exposure.

According to a release, masking will be required for all visitors. Visiting hours vary for each hospital, and visitors should check hospital websites or call ahead for details.

By limiting visitors, hospital leaders hope to reduce the spread of the virus from visitors to patients and staff.

The following Community Patient Safety Coalition Hospitals are included in the new visitation policy:

- Daviess Community

- Hospital Deaconess Health System (Indiana & Kentucky)

- Good Samaritan Hospital

- Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation

- Select Specialty Hospital

- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville

- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick

- Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital

- The Women’s Hospital

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.